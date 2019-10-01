Mazda Canada reports sales for September 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 5,843 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.2 percent versus September 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 51,417, which is a decrease of 12.5 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

KEY SEPTEMBER SALES NOTES:

CX-5 enjoyed a record September sales month, with an increase of 15.1 percent compared to September 2018 .

. CX-3 also had a sales increase of 12.9 percent versus the same month last year.

MX-5 sales held on to a last glimmer of summer, with sales up by 52.9 percent versus September 2018 .

. Strong demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the all-new Mazda3 continues to grow through the last summer month, with 39.4 percent of new owners choosing this option.

Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 86.7 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in September.



September September YOY YTD YTD YOY

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Mazda3 1,669 2,267 -26.4% 17,195 21,164 -18.8% Mazda5 0 0 0.0% 0 630 -100.0% Mazda6 113 155 -27.1% 1,130 1,974 -42.8% MX-5 52 34 52.9% 724 771 -6.1% Passenger Car 1,834 2,456 -25.3% 19,049 24,539 -22.4% CX-3 1,084 960 12.9% 8,357 10,207 -18.1% CX-5 2,620 2,277 15.1% 20,845 20,696 0.7% CX-9 305 408 -25.2% 3,166 3,344 -5.3% Light Truck 4,009 3,645 10.0% 32,368 34,247 -5.5% MAZDA TOTAL 5,843 6,101 -4.2% 51,417 58,786 -12.5%

