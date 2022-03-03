MAZDA FOUNDATION (USA), INC. AWARDS GRANTS TO ADDRESS FOOD INSECURITY, EQUITABLE ACCESS TO EDUCATION, AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc., has awarded funding for four new programs this year as it continues to build partnerships with organizations across the United States to help address food insecurity and some of its many root causes, particularly equitable access to education and job opportunities. In total, the Mazda Foundation awarded $495,000 to 11 organizations through its yearly grant giving process.

With the addition of these programs, the Mazda Foundation's partnerships now serve populations across several major metropolitan areas throughout the United States, with funding concentrated in Southern California and the greater Huntsville, AL, area.

"The awards we're announcing today aim right at the heart of the cycle of poverty," said Tamara Mlynarczyk, manager of public affairs for Mazda North American Operations and president of the Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc. "Too many Americans lack access to education and resources that will help them secure employment in our rapidly evolving economy. We hope that we can play a small role in helping people across the country reach their full potential and find financial security."

This year's awards seek to extend STEM education and workforce opportunities to underserved young adults in high school and beyond. Awards include funding for a culinary training program at Bracken's Kitchen (Garden Grove, CA); funding for a holistic educational and job mentoring program established by College Track L.A. (Los Angeles, CA); funding for a factory automation competition for high school and community college students developed by the Robotics Competition and Education Foundation (bringing their program to Huntsville, AL); and funding for an automotive technician training program for formerly incarcerated individuals established by Vehicles for Change (Halethorpe, MD).

Additional grants were awarded to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County (Irvine, CA), the Food Bank of North Alabama (Huntsville, AL), and five food banks in Texas, Illinois, and New Jersey.

In addition to this year's awards, the Mazda Foundation continues its support of two programs launched in 2021: FUSE Studio (funding a program in Southern California), and AVID Center (funding a program in Madison, AL).

About Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc.

As the corporate foundation of Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), the Mazda Foundation has donated more than $14.8 million to children's organizations, educational scholarships, food banks, environmental programs, and disaster relief efforts since 1992. To learn more about the Mazda Foundation, please visit www.mazdafoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-foundation-usa-inc-awards-grants-to-address-food-insecurity-equitable-access-to-education-and-workforce-development-301494715.html

SOURCE Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc.