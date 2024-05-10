Mazda Motor FY Results Climb; Sees Weak Net Profit, Higher Operating Profit Next Year

(RTTNews) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2024 net income attributable to owners of parent climbed 45.4 percent to 207.70 billion Japanese yen from last year's 142.81 billion yen.

Earnings per share were 329.38 yen, compared to 226.52 yen in the prior year.

Operating income was 250.50 billion yen, up 76.4 percent from last year's 141.97 billion yen.

Net sales for the full year were 4.83 trillion yen, up 26.2 percent from prior year's 3.83 trillion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company projects attributable profit to be down 27.8 percent from last year to 150 billion yen or 238.07 yen per share, while operating income would grow 7.8 percent to 270 billion yen, and net sales would grow 10.8 percent to 5.35 trillion yen.

The company further said its Board has decided to pay a year-end dividend of 35 yen per share, including an increase of 5 yen per share and a special dividend of 5 yen per share.

As a result, the annual dividend per share will be 60 yen, including the interim dividend of 25 yen per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.