25.12.2025 09:51:00
Mazda Motor Nov. Global Production Down 5.2% YoY
(RTTNews) - Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAF.PK, 7261.T) released its production and sales results for November 2025. Total global production for the month was 95,232 units, down 5.2% from a year ago. Domestic Production was 58,088 units, a decline of 2.3% from prior year. For the month of November 2025, total domestic sales were 10,555 units, down 17.6% from last year.
For the Jan - Nov 2025 period, global production was 1,057,689 units, a decline of 4.8% from previous year. Total domestic sales for the period was 138,751 units, up 5.7%.
