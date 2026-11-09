Mazda Motor Turns To Profit In H1; Confirms FY27 Outlook; Shares Drop

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK, 7261.T) Monday reported a profit in the first half of fiscal 2027, compared to prior year's loss, with higher net sales. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2027 profit view.

In Tokyo, Mazda Motor shares were down 3.09 percent, trading at 1,097.00 yen.

For the first half, net profit attributable to owners of parent was 44.225 billion yen, compared to loss of 45.284 billion yen in the same period a year ago. Basic earnings per share were 70.10 yen, compared to loss of 71.82 yen last year.

Operating income was 59.124 billion yen, compared to prior year's loss of 53.879 billion yen.

Net sales for the period climbed 20.1 percent to 2.688 trillion yen from 2.238 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for the full year ending March 31, 2027, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 90 billion yen or 142.61 yen per basic share, up 156.5 percent from last year, and operating income of 150 billion yen, a growth of 190.8 percent year-over-year.

Net sales are still expected to be 5.50 trillion yen, up 11.8 percent from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.