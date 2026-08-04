04.08.2026 07:04:47

Mazda Motor Turns To Profit In Q1 On Sales Growth; Confirms FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK, 7261.T) Tuesday reported a profit in the first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, with higher net sales. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2027 profit view.

In Tokyo, Mazda Motor shares were down 2.14 percent, trading at 1,117.50 yen.

For the quarter, net profit attributable to owners of parent was 29.63 billion yen, compared to loss of 42.10 billion yen in the same period a year ago. Basic profit per share was 46.97 yen, compared to loss of 66.79 yen last year.

Operating income was 32.84 billion yen, compared to prior year's loss of 46.12 billion yen.

Net sales for the period climbed 17 percent to 1.29 trillion yen from 1.10 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for the full year ending March 31, 2027, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 90 billion yen or 142.67 yen per basic share, up 8156.5 percent from last year, and operating income of 150 billion yen, a growth of 190.8 percent year-over-year.

Net sales are still expected to be 5.50 trillion yen, up 11.8 percent from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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