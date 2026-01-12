Mazda Motor Unveils New MAZDA CX-6e Battery EV For Global Markets

(RTTNews) - Mazda Motor Corporation announced the introduction of its latest battery electric vehicle, the MAZDA CX-6e, which will be rolled out across Europe, Australia, and other international markets. The CX-6e is scheduled to launch in Europe this summer, with plans for its arrival in Australia later this year.

The new CX-6e marks the second model in Mazda's collaborative global battery EV lineup, following the MAZDA 6e. With this addition, Mazda continues to expand its presence in the electric vehicle segment, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

In terms of design, the CX-6e embodies Mazda's "FUTURE + SOUL x MODERN" concept, blending sculptural beauty with advanced technology. The model reflects Mazda's vision of combining innovation with emotional appeal, offering drivers both cutting-edge performance and distinctive style, the company said.