|
12.01.2026 04:03:33
Mazda Motor Unveils New MAZDA CX-6e Battery EV For Global Markets
(RTTNews) - Mazda Motor Corporation announced the introduction of its latest battery electric vehicle, the MAZDA CX-6e, which will be rolled out across Europe, Australia, and other international markets. The CX-6e is scheduled to launch in Europe this summer, with plans for its arrival in Australia later this year.
The new CX-6e marks the second model in Mazda's collaborative global battery EV lineup, following the MAZDA 6e. With this addition, Mazda continues to expand its presence in the electric vehicle segment, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.
In terms of design, the CX-6e embodies Mazda's "FUTURE + SOUL x MODERN" concept, blending sculptural beauty with advanced technology. The model reflects Mazda's vision of combining innovation with emotional appeal, offering drivers both cutting-edge performance and distinctive style, the company said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.