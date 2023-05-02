|
Mazda Reports April Sales Results
April Marks the Sixth Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains
IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 32,351 vehicles, an increase of 7.5 percent compared to April 2022.Year-to-date sales totaled 120,735 vehicles; an increase of 7.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in April, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 11.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,765 vehicles in April, a decrease of 10 percent compared to April 2022.
Sales Highlights
- Best April sales since 1994 with 32,351 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever April sales of CX-30 with 5,954 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever April sales of CX-9 with 3,311 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 4,305 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 4,459 vehicles, a decrease of 25.7 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales total 15,785 vehicles; a decrease of 16.6 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 3,777 vehicles, an increase of 609 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 23,040 vehicles; an increase of 94 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
April
April
YOY %
% MTD
April
April
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,619
3,594
(27.1) %
(24.3) %
9,914
13,086
(24.2) %
(23.5) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,093
1,361
(19.7) %
(16.6) %
4871
5,065
(3.8) %
(2.9) %
Mazda 3 HB
1,526
2,233
(31.7) %
(29.0) %
5043
8,021
(37.1) %
(36.5) %
Mazda6
0
7
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
0
332
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
MX-5 Miata
967
658
47.0 %
52.6 %
3,557
2,263
57.2 %
58.7 %
MX-5
553
224
146.9 %
156.4 %
1896
748
153.5 %
156.0 %
MXR
414
434
(4.6) %
(0.9) %
1661
1,515
9.6 %
10.7 %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
5,954
4,545
31.0 %
36.0 %
25824
14,039
83.9 %
85.8 %
CX-5
14,333
16,404
(12.6) %
(9.3) %
53060
67,057
(20.9) %
(20.1) %
CX-9
3,311
3,107
6.6 %
10.7 %
13147
13,570
(3.1) %
(2.2) %
CX-50
4,305
1,700
153.2 %
163.0 %
14069
1,756
701.2 %
709.1 %
MX-30
17
78
(78.2) %
(77.4) %
32
258
(87.6) %
(87.5) %
C90
845
0
-
-
1114
0
-
-
C9P
0
0
-
-
18
0
-
-
CARS
3,586
4,259
(15.8) %
(12.6) %
13,471
15,681
(14.1) %
(13.2) %
TRUCKS
28,765
25,834
11.3 %
15.6 %
107,264
96,680
10.9 %
12.0 %
TOTAL
32,351
30,093
7.5 %
11.6 %
120,735
112,361
7.5 %
8.5 %
*Selling Days
26
27
101
102
