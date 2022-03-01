|
01.03.2022 16:00:00
Mazda Reports February Sales Results
IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 28,166 vehicles, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to February 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 49,245 vehicles; a decrease of 3.9 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in February, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted an increase of 8.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 3,562 vehicles in February, a decrease of 32 percent compared to February 2021.
Sales Highlights
- Second highest February sales in the U.S. with 28,166 vehicles sold.
- Best February sales ever of the CX-5 with 16,404 vehicles sold.
- Best February sales ever of the CX-9 with 3,803 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 3,616 vehicles, a decrease of 12.1 percent compared to February last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 4,007 vehicles, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to February last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
February
February
YOY %
% MTD
February
February
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,969
3,083
(3.7)%
(3.7)%
6,439
6,129
5.1%
5.1%
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,224
2,011
(39.1)%
(39.1)%
2654
4,191
(36.7)%
(36.7)%
Mazda 3 HB
1,745
1,072
62.8%
62.8%
3785
1,938
95.3%
95.3%
Mazda6
55
1,327
(95.9)%
(95.9)%
311
2,725
(88.6)%
(88.6)%
MX-5 Miata
556
836
(33.5)%
(33.5)%
942
1,372
(31.3)%
(31.3)%
MX-5
227
299
(24.1)%
(24.1)%
362
527
(31.3)%
(31.3)%
MXR
329
537
(38.7)%
(38.7)%
580
845
(31.4)%
(31.4)%
CX-3
-
519
-
-
-
893
-
-
CX-30
4,333
5,005
(13.4)%
(13.4)%
6151
8,629
(28.7)%
(28.7)%
CX-5
16,404
12,087
35.7%
35.7%
29008
25,669
13.0%
13.0%
CX-9
3,803
3,151
20.7%
20.7%
6315
5,849
8.0%
8.0%
MX-30
46
0
-
-
79
0
-
-
CARS
3,580
5,246
(31.8)%
(31.8)%
7,692
10,226
(24.8)%
(24.8)%
TRUCKS
24,586
20,762
18.4%
18.4%
41,553
41,041
1.2%
1.2%
TOTAL
28,166
26,008
8.3%
8.3%
49,245
51,267
(3.9)%
(3.9)%
*Selling Days
24
24
48
48
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-reports-february-sales-results-301492903.html
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
