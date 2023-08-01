01.08.2023 16:45:00

Mazda Reports July Sales Results

June Marks the 10th Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 30,629 vehicles, an increase of 30.9 percent compared to July 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 214,412 vehicles; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in July, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 36.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,563 vehicles in July, an increase of 48 percent compared to July 2022.

Sales Highlights

  • 2nd best July sales since 1993 with 30,629 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever July sales of CX-50 with 4,234 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever July sales of CX-30 with 7,221 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 2,929 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported July sales of 4,598 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 32,863 vehicles; an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 6,286 vehicles, an increase of 47 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 40,811 vehicles; an increase of 96 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA













Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














July

July

YOY %

% MTD


July

July

YOY %

% MTD



2023

2022

Change

DSR


2023

2022

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,994

1,165

157.0 %

167.3 %


18,121

16,020

13.1 %

13.8 %


Mazda 3 Sdn

1,951

325

500.3 %

524.3 %


9633

6,371

51.2 %

52.1 %


Mazda 3 HB

1,043

840

24.2 %

29.1 %


8488

9,649

(12.0) %

(11.5) %













Mazda6

0

1

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


0

335

(100.0) %

(100.0) %













MX-5 Miata

720

268

168.7 %

179.4 %


6,233

3,067

103.2 %

104.4 %


MX-5

367

107

243.0 %

256.7 %


3380

1,079

213.3 %

215.0 %


MXR

353

161

119.3 %

128.0 %


2853

1,988

43.5 %

44.3 %













CX-3

-

0

-

-


-

0

-

-


CX-30

7,221

6,040

19.6 %

24.3 %


45748

27,767

64.8 %

65.7 %


CX-5

12,443

11,009

13.0 %

17.5 %


92464

92,813

(0.4) %

0.2 %


CX-9

60

1,919

(96.9) %

(96.7) %


17419

18,099

(3.8) %

(3.2) %


CX-50

4,234

2,983

41.9 %

47.6 %


25700

7,770

230.8 %

232.6 %


MX-30

28

8

250.0 %

264.0 %


94

324

(71.0) %

(70.8) %


CX-90

2,302

0

-

-


6490

0

-

-


CX-90P

627

0

-

-


2143

0

-

-


CARS

3,714

1,434

159.0 %

169.4 %


24,354

19,422

25.4 %

26.1 %


TRUCKS

26,915

21,959

22.6 %

27.5 %


190,058

146,773

29.5 %

30.2 %













TOTAL

30,629

23,393

30.9 %

36.2 %


214,412

166,195

29.0 %

29.7 %
























*Selling Days

25

26




177

178















 

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)

