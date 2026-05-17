Maze Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A41188 / ISIN: US5787841007
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17.05.2026 20:53:24
Maze Therapeutics Stock Still Up 180% After March Tumble. One Fund Just Disclosed Selling $3 Million in Shares
On May 15, 2026, HighVista Strategies disclosed it sold 70,503 shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) in Q1 2026, an estimated $3.11 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, HighVista Strategies reduced its position in Maze Therapeutics by 70,503 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $3.11 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period with 99,850 shares, worth $2.98 million.Maze Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in South San Francisco, California, focused on developing precision medicines for serious renal and metabolic conditions. The company leverages proprietary genetic insights to advance a pipeline of small molecule therapies, aiming to address unmet medical needs in kidney and related diseases. With ongoing clinical trials and a growing portfolio, Maze Therapeutics seeks to establish a competitive position in the biopharmaceutical sector through innovation and targeted drug development.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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