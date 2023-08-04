MBH Corporation Plc (M8H)

MBH Corporation Plc: Share Consolidation Update



04-Aug-2023

4 August 2023

MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, announces that following shareholders approval of Resolution 13 (as detailed in the Notice of the AGM Circular dated 26 May 2023) at the AGM held on 28 June 2023, every 30 ordinary shares of 0.01 each (the Existing Ordinary Shares) will be consolidated into 1 new ordinary share of 0.30 each (the New Ordinary Shares and the Consolidation). Other than the change in nominal value, the New Ordinary Shares arising on implementation of the Consolidation will have the same rights as the Existing Ordinary Shares, including voting and dividend rights.

Application has been made for the admission to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) of the New Ordinary Shares ("Admission"). Admission to trading of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to become effective and dealings commence on AQSE at 8:00 am (BST) on or around 7 August 2023 with ISIN number GB00BPNYZL95 and SEDOL code BM9B115. Admission to trading of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to become effective and dealings commence on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Dusseldorf Stock Exchange at 9:00 am (CEST) on or around 7 August 2023 with ISIN number GB00BPNYZL95 and SEDOL code BPNYZL9.

Total Voting Rights

The number of total voting rights in the Company's issued ordinary share capital will decrease as a result of the Consolidation. Accordingly, following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued voting share capital will comprise 4,135,428 New Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This ﬁgure of 4,135,428 New Ordinary Shares may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





For IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011

