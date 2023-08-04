|
04.08.2023 08:49:34
MBH Corporation Plc: Share Consolidation Update
|
MBH Corporation Plc (M8H)
4 August 2023
MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, announces that following shareholders approval of Resolution 13 (as detailed in the Notice of the AGM Circular dated 26 May 2023) at the AGM held on 28 June 2023, every 30 ordinary shares of 0.01 each (the Existing Ordinary Shares) will be consolidated into 1 new ordinary share of 0.30 each (the New Ordinary Shares and the Consolidation). Other than the change in nominal value, the New Ordinary Shares arising on implementation of the Consolidation will have the same rights as the Existing Ordinary Shares, including voting and dividend rights.
Application has been made for the admission to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) of the New Ordinary Shares ("Admission"). Admission to trading of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to become effective and dealings commence on AQSE at 8:00 am (BST) on or around 7 August 2023 with ISIN number GB00BPNYZL95 and SEDOL code BM9B115. Admission to trading of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to become effective and dealings commence on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Dusseldorf Stock Exchange at 9:00 am (CEST) on or around 7 August 2023 with ISIN number GB00BPNYZL95 and SEDOL code BPNYZL9.
Total Voting Rights
The number of total voting rights in the Company's issued ordinary share capital will decrease as a result of the Consolidation. Accordingly, following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued voting share capital will comprise 4,135,428 New Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This ﬁgure of 4,135,428 New Ordinary Shares may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For IR and media enquiries:
MBH Corporation
Charlotte Fordham
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com
+44 (0) 770 396 3953
Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser:
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Brian Stockbridge
brian@first-sentinel.com
+44 (0) 7876 888 011
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About MBH Corporation
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges (M8H:GR) and the Aquis Stock Exchange (M8H) in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
mbhcorporation.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BF1GH114
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|M8H
|LEI Code:
|213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43
|Sequence No.:
|262309
|EQS News ID:
|1695957
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.23
|MBH Corporation Plc: Share Consolidation Update (EQS Group)
|
04.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Aktueller Stand der Aktienkonsolidierung (EQS Group)
|
04.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Share Consolidation Update (EQS Group)
|
28.06.23
|MBH Corporation Plc: Result of AGM and Appointment of New Directors (EQS Group)
|
20.06.23
|EQS-News: MBH Corporation announces significant issue of equity following bond and loan notes conversion. (EQS Group)
|
20.06.23
|EQS-News: MBH Corporation meldet größere Kapitalerhöhung nach Umwandlung von Anleihen und Schuldverschreibungen. (EQS Group)
|
20.06.23
|MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity (EQS Group)
Analysen zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shs
|0,03
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte konnten anfängliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.