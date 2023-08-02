02.08.2023 23:06:34

MBIA Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$74 million, or -$1.46 per share. This compares with -$36 million, or -$0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$22 million or -$0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.0% to $28 million from $40 million last year.

MBIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$74 Mln. vs. -$36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.46 vs. -$0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $28 Mln vs. $40 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MBIA Inc.mehr Nachrichten