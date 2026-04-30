Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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30.04.2026 17:48:47
MBL Wealth Bets On Fixed Income With a Big iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) Purchase
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 28, 2026, MBL Wealth, LLC increased its holding in iShares Trust - iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 60,258 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.94 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end position value increased by $2.70 million from the prior period, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF offers investors efficient access to a diversified portfolio of short-term U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. With an asset base of $4.74 billion, the fund is structured to deliver stable income and moderate risk through broad fixed income exposure. Its competitive yield and low expenses make it an attractive core holding for those seeking income and risk mitigation in a rising or uncertain rate environment.Investors seeking steady income in an uncertain interest rate environment might find the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as attractive as MBL Wealth. Its short-term bond strategy isn’t as sensitive to fluctuating interest rates as strategies that target longer durations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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