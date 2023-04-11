MC Global Holdings, LLC Announces Expansion of European Operations

The addition of the European market will drive revenue growth in 2023

PRAGUE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Global Holdings, LLC ("MCG"), the world's largest provider of hemp-derived cannabinoids based out of Texas and Colorado, announced today the expansion of its European business via its affiliate European holding company, MC Wellness International, Limited, an Ireland LLC ("MCWI). MCWI, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MC Wellness SRO, has actively marketed its products worldwide.

The expansion into Europe will serve the increased demand for MCG's bulk hemp-derived Cannabinoids, further establishing the company as an international leader in the industry. Along with this growth, president of MCG, Bret Worley, also established MC Nutraceuticals Europe, SRO ("MCNE"), an operating entity based in the Czech Republic that will be a wholly owned subsidiary of MCWI.

"Cannabinoids are a burgeoning industry and we look forward to the opportunity to bring our education and expertise in the space to the European market," said Worley. "Launching MCNE will help us expand our European operations with commercial distribution and fulfillment agreements, as well as hiring local staff to support."

Already, beginning work in the European locales has resulted in significant growth in European revenue compared to 2022 levels for MCWI and MCNE. With finalized marketing and fulfillment plans, MCG expects continued growth in market share and increased revenue from the new regions.

Looking toward the future, MCWI will continue to seek out viable worldwide markets for expansion as it sets the pace in the hemp-derived Cannabinoids industry.

