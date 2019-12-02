McCann Worldgroup Named Global Agency of the Year by Adweek Magazine

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup today was named by Adweek as its 2019 Global Agency of the Year.

Adweek recognized McCann Worldgroup as "one of the best in the business when it comes to giving brands purpose" and credited the agency for a year in which "McCann racked up industry accolades ranging from the 2019 Cannes Network of the Year to the 2019 Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the Effie Index, all while churning out work for its impressive roster of clients."

"We are very proud to be recognized with this honor recognizing the impact of our creative work from so many countries, clients and disciplines across all platforms," said Harris Diamond, Chairman & CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "I want to thank our clients for their willingness to push the marketing envelope and our strategic, creative and business leadership for their continued focus in coming up with meaningful creative solutions that drive our clients' businesses forward."

In the Adweek story explaining the magazine's selection of McCann Worldgroup, several clients were quoted describing the value that the agency brought to their businesses. Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela said: "McCann really understands who we're trying to be as a company, and that gets infused in the work that they do for us." And Verizon CMO Diego Scotti told the magazine that McCann helped the company "go from a telecom company to a technology company [over the past few years]…not only do they create compelling and impactful work, they are a great strategic partner who continues to help us push the brand and our business forward.'"

Link to the Story: McCann Worldgroup Claims the 2019 Global Agency of the Year

