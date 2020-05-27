McClatchy Offers Three-Part Livestream Series "COVID-19: Bending the Curve" on Approaches to Beat the Virus Beginning May 28

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McClatchy (OTC: MNIQQ) will offer a weekly livestream series, " COVID-19-Bending the Curve ." Every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET, starting on May 28, the series will bring together top medical professionals, industry experts, patient advocates and policymakers who will update audiences throughout the country on the latest advancements to combat the virus.

"This series intends to dive deeply into the critical work taking place in the medical community to end this coronavirus pandemic and move our communities and our country more quickly to a place of stability and growth" said Kristin Roberts , VP of News, McClatchy. "The conversations that our informed journalists will lead will spotlight the work of experts around the world who are working to beat COVID-19.

Moderators for all three livestream events will represent the editorial breadth of McClatchy's 30 local newsrooms across America. Each event will be one-hour long.

"Innovation and Treatment," which kicks off the series, will be moderated by Michael Wilner , White House correspondent for McClatchy's Washington bureau . The segment will explore how America can accelerate research and innovation toward treatments for patients suffering from COVID-19. Panelists include Dr. Steve Stites, executive vice president of the University of Kansas Health System; Dr. Ray DeShaies of Amgen; and Dr. Zach Porterfield, infectious disease specialist at the University of Kentucky.

Audrey Dutton , an investigative reporter for the Idaho Statesman , will moderate "The Path to a Vaccine," which will be available June 4. Her guest is Dr. Natalie Dean, infectious disease epidemiology specialist at the University of Florida. The concluding event on June 11, "Impact to Health Care Policy," will be moderated by Amy Driscoll , editor for politics and health policy at the Miami Herald . Additional guests for both events will be announced.

The "COVID-19: Bending the Curve" series is underwritten by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). RSVP here for the series. The livestream series will be carried across McClatchy's news sites.

