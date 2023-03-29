|
29.03.2023 22:20:00
McCormick Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend
HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share on its common stocks, payable April 24, 2023 to shareholders of record April 10, 2023. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.56 per share represents an increase of 5% over the annual dividend of $1.48 per share paid in fiscal year 2022.
This is the 99th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.
About McCormick
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.
Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
For information contact:
Investor Relations:
Kasey Jenkins - kasey_jenkins@mccormick.com
Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson - lori_robinson@mccormick.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-declares-0-39-quarterly-dividend-301785160.html
SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu McCormick & Co. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.03.23
|Ausblick: McCormick präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.23
|Erste Schätzungen: McCormick stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.23
|Ausblick: McCormick legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: McCormick informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.09.22
|MARKT USA/Zurückhaltung nach Vortageserholung - Notenbanken im Blick (Dow Jones)
|
28.03.22
|Ausblick: McCormick mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: McCormick mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: McCormick legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu McCormick & Co. Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|McCormick & Co. Inc.
|74,32
|-1,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus dem Donnerstaghandel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Zuwächse. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten überwiegend zu.