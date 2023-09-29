29.09.2023 00:07:00

McCormick Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share on its common stocks, payable October 24, 2023 to shareholders of record October 10, 2023.

This is the 99th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick 
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:
Faten Freiha - faten_freiha@mccormick.com

Global Communications:
Lori Robinson - lori_robinson@mccormick.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-declares-0-39-quarterly-dividend-301942392.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co. Inc.

