McCormick® Introduces 100% Recycled Plastic Food Color Bottle from Berry Global

Berry Global helps McCormick lower carbon footprint and push toward Purpose-Led Performance Sustainability Goal

HUNT VALLEY, Md. and EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help advance their commitment of achieving 100% packaging that can be recycled, repurposed, or reused, McCormick is joining with packaging and plastics industry leader, Berry Global (NYSE: BERY). The collaboration leverages Berry's expertise and access to mechanically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). The new McCormick Assorted and Neon Food Color bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and will begin appearing on shelves across North America this month.

Partnering for the greater good

McCormick and Berry have both set 2025 sustainable packaging goals and science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C in support of the global goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. By shifting to a bottle made from 100% PCR plastic, McCormick is increasing the circularity of its packaging while reducing associated carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions.

"Deadlines for achieving sustainability goals are fast approaching, and brands want partners who can provide effective, impactful ways to reach those commitments quickly. Berry's sustainability expertise, coupled with access to recycled content, provides the ability to commercialize sustainable packaging solutions with a lower carbon footprint," said Robert Flores, Vice President of Sustainability at Berry Global.

Reducing carbon emissions through packaging

A lifecycle assessment estimates McCormick will realize a reduction of 86.8 metric tons of CO 2 emissions* with the new PCR bottle in comparison to the same bottle made from virgin material. This amounts to a 59% reduction in CO 2 emissions, which is equivalent to**:

Greenhouse gas emissions from 18.7 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven in a year

CO 2 emissions from 201 barrels of oil consumed

emissions from 201 barrels of oil consumed Carbon sequestered by 103 acres of U.S. forest in one year

"By collaborating with key suppliers like Berry, we gain access to valuable recycled content. This 100% PCR bottle furthers our journey towards our emission reduction goal through packaging," said Michael Okoroafor, Chief Sustainability Officer for McCormick.

McCormick & Company takes responsibility as a leader in the global food industry by ensuring investments have tangible benefits. The Company's 2021 Purpose-led Performance Report emphasizes progress toward delivering industry-leading financial performance while doing what's right for people, communities, and the planet we share. This report details a series of commitments and clear performance targets for 2025, and beyond, aligned with the global UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – reinforcing commitments to sustainable sourcing and raw material procurement, as well as limiting their environmental impacts.

Berry is continuing to leverage its scale to acquire over 600 million pounds of recycled plastic by the year 2025 – which customers, like McCormick, need to meet ambitious sustainable packaging goals. Through recycling advancements and the use of responsibly sourced renewable resourced bioplastics, Berry's goal is to decouple packaging solutions from fossil fuels that make virgin plastic in the future.

*Source: https://plasticsrecycling.org/images/library/APR-Recycled-vs-Virgin-May2020.pdf

**Source: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

Media Note: To download high-resolution images of new McCormick Food Color packaging, please click here.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group; Inc. (NYSE: BERY); we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities; sustainability leadership; and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations; we partner with customers to develop; design; and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information; visit our website; or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.com

McCormick Media Contact:

Kendra_Ferguson@mccormick.com

Berry Media Contact:

mediarelations@berryglobal.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-introduces-100-recycled-plastic-food-color-bottle-from-berry-global-301581469.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.