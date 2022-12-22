McCormick Is Down 20% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investment legend Benjamin Graham, who helped to train Warren Buffett, wrote that there's a difference between what you pay and what you get when you buy a stock. Essentially, pay too high a price for even a great company and it can turn out to be a bad investment.That's been the challenge historically with McCormick (NYSE: MKC). But now, after a 20% pullback from recent highs, long-term investors may want to take a second look.McCormick is a big player in the seasoning space, which sounds very boring and, well, it kind of is. Selling spices to consumers and businesses just isn't a headline-grabbing affair. But it is a reliable business, highlighted by the company's impressive 36-year streak of annual dividend increases. You don't achieve a record like that by accident.Continue reading