(RTTNews) - The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Wednesday said it is reviewing remedies proposed by McCormick & Company, Inc. (MKC) to address competition concerns over its proposed acquisition of most of Unilever PLC's global food business.

McCormick has offered to sell Unilever Foods' Colman's brand, which makes dry sauces and cooking ingredient mixes, as well as mustard and other cold sauces, to a buyer approved by the CMA.

The CMA said it will review the proposal and seek third-party feedback before deciding whether to clear the deal or launch an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

The CMA's initial investigation found that the deal would combine the UK's two largest branded suppliers of dry ingredient mixes and dry sauces, markets worth around £140 million a year. It said the merged company would hold a significantly stronger position, with limited competitive pressure from supermarket own-label products and other brands.

McCormick shares rose 0.34% in pre-market trading on the NYSE after closing at $49.03 on Tuesday.