McCormick Stock Looks Tasty Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

McCormick (NYSE: MKC) investors have some big questions ahead of its earnings report in a few days. Consumer shopping behaviors are shifting due to inflation even as people prioritize experiences like dining out.These factors might convince management to reduce their 2022 outlook as part of McCormick's operating update, set for the morning of Wednesday, June 29. Let's take a closer look at that outlook, and at the spices and flavorings specialists' broader potential for market-beating investor returns.McCormick's business held up through wild swings in consumer demand over the last year. People recently tired of cooking at home because of pandemic-related social distancing, and that move pressured sales for many of its sauces, herbs, and flavorings.Continue reading