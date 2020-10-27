McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Continues Growth by Welcoming Four New Associates

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a law firm specializing in matters involving employment and consumer class actions, contingent commercial litigation, product liability, antitrust, and catastrophic personal injury – is pleased to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of four new associates: Yasmin N. Vahid, Sherief Morsy, Sandy Gonzalez, and Catherine M. Roe.

Vahid began with MWA as a law clerk, assisting with research, evidence-gathering, and documentation for high-profile class action cases such as those surrounding 3M Combat Earplugs and vehicle safety defects. As an associate, she will focus on assisting Class Action, Contingent Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury, and Product Liability clients out of the Orange County office. Vahid is a graduate of Chapman University's Fowler School of Law. During her previous experience at an Orange County firm and a Los Angeles firm, Vahid worked on complex business litigation, immigration law, and bankruptcy law.

Morsy operates out of the New Jersey branch of MWA, focusing on consumer fraud Class Actions and other Complex Litigation matters. Before MWA, he worked as a senior associate with a New York City consumer law firm, focusing on complex plaintiff commercial litigation such as corporate fraud, securities, and antitrust cases. With MWA, Morsy stands ready to assist individuals seeking justice and who have fallen victim to corporate deception or wrongdoing. Morsy graduated cum laude from Brooklyn Law School in New York. While attending school, he interned with the King County DA's office, a New York securities firm, and the Honorable Shira A. Sheindlin, Southern District of New York, and worked as Notes and Comments Editor for the Brooklyn Law Review.

Gonzalez previously worked as a civil defense attorney, specializing in medical malpractice, elder abuse, and complex litigation. She recently joined MWA's Ontario office to focus on Contingent Commercial Litigation, Class Actions, and its newest practice area, Writs, Motions, & Appeals. Gonzalez is a graduate of the University of California, San Francisco'sHastings College of Law where she received recognition by UC Hastings Pro Bono Legal Society for her work as a delegate to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. While in Haiti, Gonzalez partnered with Haitian law schools to conduct fact-finding regarding gender rights and support the rule of law. In law school, she also worked as a judicial extern to the Honorable Otis D. Wright II, US District Court for the Central District of California. During her graduate programs, Gonzalez operated as a scientific researcher, conducting her graduate study on psychology and law.

Roe joined MWA to work in the Medical Devices & Pharmaceuticals, Product Liability, and Personal Injury practice groups out of the Ontario office. She previously worked in-house as associate legal counsel for an Orange County-based company, drafting lease agreements, evaluating legal documentation, and consulting with external legal counsel. She also generously volunteered her services to counsel low-income individuals with employment and COVID-19-related matters. During her time in law school, she demonstrated a passion for human rights advocacy and was involved in several legal organizations. Roe was elected Vice President of the Human Rights & International Law Organization and the Hastings to Haiti outreach partnership. She successfully represented clients as a student attorney with the UC Hastings Refugee & Human Rights Clinic, advised clients seeking advice in employment, discrimination, FMLA, and workers' compensation matters under the UC Hastings Workers Rights Clinic, and even argued before the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"We at MWA pride ourselves in continuing to strengthen our firm by only bringing on outstanding and dynamic lawyers," commented MWA Founding Partner Richard McCune. "With their experience and knowledge, the reasons for adding Yasmin, Sherief, Sandy, and Catherine to our team are self-evident. We are especially impressed with their history of working for consumers. We look forward to seeing them attain justice for our clients."

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with the recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and contingent commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

