McDermott Named "Healthcare Team of the Year" by Chambers USA

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery was named 2019 "Healthcare Team of the Year" by Chambers USAat its awards ceremony celebrating legal excellence last night. This is the fourth time McDermott has received the honor - more than any other law firm in the awards' history.

The "Healthcare Team of the Year" award comes on the heels of McDermott's industry-leading health practice garnering a national Band 1 ranking in the Healthcare category of the 2019 edition of Chambers USAfor the 10th consecutive year – also the only firm to hold that distinction.

"Our team is dedicated to helping health care companies push the boundaries of what it means to be innovative," said McDermott Will & Emery Partner and International Head of McDermott's Health Industry Advisory Group, Eric Zimmerman. "Receiving Chambers' 'Healthcare Team of the Year' award is a powerful testament to that work and to our passion for contributing to the health care and the legal industries at the highest levels. Thank you to our clients and to Chambers for recognizing McDermott again this year."

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading healthcare law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News– Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," ChambersUSA, The Legal 500 US and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013 and 2017. McDermott has held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 20 locations on three continents, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,100 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

About Chambers USA

Chambers USA covers all the states in the U.S. Law firms that have a national presence are also ranked in Nationwide tables (which focus on those firms that are the country's best in their respective areas of practice). ChambersUSA rankings and editorial commentary are based on independent research, and interviews with clients and other purchasers of legal services. Chambers & Partners is one of the premier directories for legal services and in a recent survey of 20,000 in-house counsel over half reported that their directory of choice when reviewing law firms and individual lawyers is Chambers & Partners.

