McDonald Hopkins' Leaders in Education Lunch Series to feature Breakthrough Schools CEO Alan Rosskamm on December 4

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth edition of McDonald Hopkins' Leaders in Education Lunch Series with special guest Alan Rosskamm is set for Wednesday, Dec. 4 at noon in Cleveland.

Rosskamm is the chief executive officer of Breakthrough Schools, a nationally recognized network of schools formed in 2010. It is the highest-performing network of free, nonprofit public charter schools in Ohio.

During the lunch, Rosskamm and McDonald Hopkins Cleveland Managing Member David Kall will discuss Breakthrough School's vision of furthering Greater Cleveland's transformation by providing distinctive school options for no fewer than 5,000 children in Cleveland.

The event will be hosted at McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland Office at 600 Superior Avenue East. Lunch will be served and complimentary valet parking will be available on Superior Avenue in front of the Fifth Third Center.

