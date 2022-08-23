Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
McDonald Plans Trial Run Of Chicken Big Mac In US

(RTTNews) - McDonald has many popular items and the Big Mac is definitely one of them and now the company is bringing a twist to the dish, mostly from overseas.

McDonald's will be offering to its customers in certain locations in Miami a chicken Big Mac, as part of an experiment. The menu made its debut in the UK early in 2022 and has been a sell-out for the company there in the shortest time possible.

Talking about the menu launch, McDonald said, "We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love. Made with two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and topped off with pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite."

The company said that during its latest earnings release, the management said that chicken "continues to be a significant opportunity for us" and is very important for its future growth.

MCDonald CEO Chris Kempczinski told the media during the earnings call, "We've got some great global equities already in our McNuggets and with McChicken, but we also have some equities in McCrispy and McSpicy that we think we've got an opportunity to do more with globally."

Prior to its experience with Big Mac, McDonald's has tasted success with an international menu dish and then brought it back to the States. In 2019, the chain decided to let Americans taste Worldwide Favorites Menu for a certain period of time and it includes the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain; the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands and cheesy bacon fries from Australia.

The experiment with the Big Mac is part of the whole process of finding the right menu, which can satisfy all the customers world over.

