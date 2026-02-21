Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
21.02.2026 08:05:00
McDonald's $120B Real Estate Portfolio Paves the Way to Its 50th Consecutive Dividend Hike
McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) scale is easy to see, but the business model can be underappreciated. Most people view it strictly as a burger joint, yet the corporation owns a ton of valuable real estate. While independent operators run 95% of the 45,000 stores, the company owns 80% of the buildings and 56% of the land.This structure provides shareholders with meaningful asset value that a typical restaurant stock lacks. It also allows McDonald's to collect rent and royalties as a percentage of sales. Every time menu prices or traffic increase, the bottom line grows without taking on the direct risk of rising food or labor costs.McDonald's rent-heavy franchise model distinguishes it from competitors like Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR). The combination of prime real estate, predictable rent collection, and high margin royalties has made McDonald's one of the market's most reliable long-term holdings, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
