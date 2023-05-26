26.05.2023 00:30:00

McDONALD'S ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on June 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

Upcoming Communications
For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's
McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301835152.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu McDonald's Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu McDonald's Corp.mehr Analysen

27.04.23 McDonald's Buy UBS AG
26.04.23 McDonald's Outperform Credit Suisse Group
26.04.23 McDonald's Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.02.23 McDonald's Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.02.23 McDonald's Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

McDonald's Corp. 266,40 0,38% McDonald's Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiterhin keine Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte frühe Gewinne letztlich nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab ebenfalls leicht nach. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte hauptsächlich Verluste zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen