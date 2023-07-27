McDonald's Franchise Penalized For Child Labor Violations In Multiple Locations

(RTTNews) - A McDonald's (MCD) franchise that oversees twelve locations in the New Orleans metropolitan area has been penalized for violating child labor laws by the U.S. Labor Department. CLB Investments LLC, based in Metairie, Louisiana, was found to have employed over 80 minors, aged 14 and 15 years old, and allowed them to work longer and later hours than permitted by federal law across its restaurants in New Orleans, Kenner, Jefferson, and Metairie.

The violations came to light following investigations by the department's Wage and Hour Division, which revealed that three of the child workers were even assigned to operate manual deep fryers, a task prohibited for employees under 16 years old. As a result, the franchise has been slapped with a civil penalty of $56,106.

Similarly, Marwen & Son LLC, operating four McDonald's locations in Texas in Cedar Park, Georgetown, and Leander, also faced violations of child labor laws. The company was found to have employed 10 minors, aged 14 and 15, and subjected them to longer work shifts than legally allowed. Additionally, seven children were allowed to handle a manual fryer and oven, with two of them even operating a trash compactor. Marwen & Son has been fined $21,466 in civil penalties for these violations.

In response to the findings, Chris Bardell, the owner and operator of the New Orleans McDonald's franchise, asserted his commitment to the safety of his workers. Since then, he has implemented mandatory child labor law trainings for restaurant managers and conducted regular audits to ensure compliance with labor laws.

The U.S. Labor Department stressed the importance of protecting young workers, ensuring their safety. Betty Campbell, Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator in Dallas, emphasized that it is crucial for young individuals and employers to prioritize the protection of minor-aged children from potential workplace hazards and avoid interfering with their education.

This is not the first time McDonald's franchise operators have been under scrutiny for child labor law violations. In May, federal investigations revealed that three McDonald's franchise operators violated child labor laws at 62 locations in four states, involving over 300 children, some as young as 10 years old. McDonald's USA Chief People Officer, Tiffanie Boyd, pledged to take the issue seriously and support franchisees in maintaining compliance with all U.S. labor laws.