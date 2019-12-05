McDonald's Hong Kong and HKBN Announce Long-term Strategic Partnership

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's Hong Kong and HKBN are thrilled to announce their long-term strategic partnership. Central to this partnership, HKBN will become the major Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") services provider of McDonald's Hong Kong in the coming 10 years, while HKBN's extensive base of residential customers will receive the red-carpet treatment as they enjoy fabulous offers from McDonald's all year round.

This strategic partnership delivers amazing value for McDonald's Hong Kong, HKBN as well as their customers. As a leading ICT solutions provider, HKBN Enterprise Solutions will provide dedicated fibre connectivity and upgraded Wi-Fi service for the majority of McDonald's restaurants across Hong Kong, as well as support McDonald's Hong Kong's various ICT needs for business growth, while HKBN customers from over 1 million households can enjoy a continuous stream of year-round offers on McDonald's Hong Kong's F&B items.

Kicking off the lineup of exciting offers, from 5 to 26 December, existing residential customers of HKBN will be able to obtain a discounted voucher[1] via My HKBN App to enjoy McDonald's all-new Crispy Thighs for just HK$10, with many more awesome deals to come. McDonald's customers who register to HKBN services through special representatives at designated McDonald's restaurants will also receive a total of HK$600 McDonald's Hong Kong coupons[2]. These representatives are on hand for assistance to help customers download McDonald's® App and My HKBN App, as well as grab exclusive special offers.

McDonald's Hong Kong CEO Randy Lai said, "At McDonald's Hong Kong, we are innovative and customer-obsessed. We strive to deliver next generation dining experience to our customers and are pleased to have built a long-term strategic partnership with HKBN. Through this, we will have strong support from a trusted technology partner to our business development and digital transformation. We are also excited to further reach out to HKBN's extensive customer base with our attractive offers."

HKBN Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman William Yeung said, "This is a win-win partnership showcasing HKBN's flexibility to provide end-to-end ICT solutions according to enterprise customers' business needs, while expanding their product reach to our residential customers. Looking ahead, we will continue to embrace more collaboration with different enterprises to bring more benefits for both residential and enterprise customers.''

For more details about My HKBN App offers, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/personal/home/en/downloadmyhkbn

[1] Limited stock, first-come first-served while stock lasts.

[2] Terms and conditions apply.

About McDonald's Hong Kong

Since opening its first restaurant in Hong Kong in 1975, McDonald's has grown to become an integral part of the local community for almost 45 years. Supported by a professional team of 15,000 employees, McDonald's operates over 245 restaurants in Hong Kong and serves over 1 million customers each day.

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group is a leading Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions provider in Hong Kong, offering a comprehensive range of premier ICT solutions to both the enterprise and residential markets, including broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, mobile, voice communications, integrated cloud solutions, data centre facilities, business continuity, information security, system integration and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive fibre networks cover over 2.4 million residential homes and 7,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. HKBN embraces "Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live" as its core purpose, and it takes great pride in developing its Talents into a competitive advantage. The Group is managed by Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have invested their own savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191204/2660705-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191204/2660705-1LOGO

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190604/2486375-1LOGO

SOURCE HKBN Group