26.09.2023 21:09:43
McDonald's Introduces New Dipping Sauces
(RTTNews) - McDonald's is set to spice up its menu, unveiling two enticing dipping sauces to tantalize taste buds. Starting October 9, the fast-food giant will treat customers to these limited-time additions, expanding its selection of condiments to enhance the dining experience. These flavorful newcomers will join the existing lineup of six beloved sauces, including barbecue, ranch, and sweet and sour.
The first addition is a mouthwatering sweet and spicy sauce, boasting a "jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-tingling Szechuan peppercorn kick and an extra dash of heat from cayenne pepper." This innovative sauce is the first-ever "breakfast-inspired" dipping option available at McDonald's US locations.
The second offering is the "mambo sauce," inspired by a tomato-based, sweet, spicy, and vinegary sauce deeply rooted in Washington, DC's food culture. Synonymous with the vibrant Black DC food scene since the 1950s, this sauce briefly appeared at select KFC locations in 2021.
Dipping sauces offer a simple way to infuse excitement into the menu, and McDonald's has successfully leveraged this strategy. The return of the Szechuan sauce and celebrity meal-specific condiments, some regionally exclusive, have stirred customer enthusiasm.
This approach has yielded remarkable results, with McDonald's US locations reporting a 10.3% sales increase in the quarter ending June 30, setting it apart from competitors struggling to attract diners.
To celebrate the new sauces, McDonald's is partnering with culinary experts and influencers to showcase exciting pairings. One suggestion is pairing the sweet and spicy sauce with iconic items like the sausage McMuffin with egg or chicken McNuggets.
Tariq Hassan, Customer Experience Officer for McDonald's US, expressed the company's commitment to pleasing patrons, drawing inspiration from diverse tastes and flavors across the nation.
This news follows McDonald's earlier offer of its famed Big Mac sauce for a limited time and plans to incorporate more of this iconic sauce into its Big Mac sandwiches as part of a broader menu revamp.
Food enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate these delectable dipping sauces, set to grace the menu and elevate the dining experience, starting October 9.
