|
16.12.2023 13:00:00
McDonald's Makes a Wild Bet on the Future of Food
The new CosMc's brand is here and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is making a big bet on the future of smaller-footprint, drink-centric products. It makes sense given the changes in consumer behavior over the past five years.In this video, Travis Hoium goes over why McDonald's may be seeing opportunities in drinks and new restaurant brands that aren't focused on burgers and fries.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
