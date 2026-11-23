On Nov. 4, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) released its third-quarter earnings report, featuring global systemwide sales rising 4% year over year to more than $38 billion and adjusted operating income rising 8%. Many people pay close attention to companies' quarterly reports, but some might have missed another noteworthy announcement from McDonald's in September. It declared an upcoming 4% dividend increase, from $1.86 per share per quarter to $1.93.

That dividend increase was an especially big deal because it marked McDonald's 50th consecutive annual dividend increase. That's quite impressive, as it means that throughout all kinds of economic ups and downs and all kinds of market crashes and recoveries, McDonald's just kept paying -- and increasing -- its dividend.

Continue reading