McDonald's Offers Free Fries On National French Fry Day

(RTTNews) - McDonald's is inviting customers to celebrate National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13, by offering complimentary fries of any size through the McDonald's app. No additional purchase is required to enjoy the free fries at participating locations, but registration on the app is necessary.

For those who miss out on National French Fry Day, there's still a chance to score free medium-size fries every Friday with any $1 purchase by ordering through the McDonald's app.

In addition to the free fry promotion, McDonald's announced that it will be phasing out three items from its McCafé Bakery category later this month: the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll. However, the spokesperson assured customers that they can still indulge their sweet tooth with iconic treats like Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie, and frozen desserts available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide.

Recently, McDonald's made waves with its limited-edition release of the Grimace Birthday Shake, created in honor of the restaurant's iconic purple mascot, who recently turned 52. The purple milkshake, part of Grimace's Birthday Meal, gained popularity on social media, with TikTok users even making mini horror movies inspired by its mysterious flavor.

According to McDonald's, the Grimace Birthday Shake was inspired by Grimace's distinctive color and sweetness, featuring a creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Grimace shake syrup and topped with whipped light cream. People who had the opportunity to try the shake reported tasting hints of strawberry shortcake, cotton candy, and Fruity Pebbles.

In a recent tweet, McDonald's shared an image of Grimace waving goodbye while wearing sunglasses, suggesting that the limited-time shake has reached the end of its run. The tweet expressed gratitude to customers, stating, "U made me feel so specialll."