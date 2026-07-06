Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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06.07.2026 03:31:00
McDonald's Popped 4% While the Nasdaq Fell. Is the Dividend Juggernaut Back?
On a day when investors sold their technology winners, they went shopping for shelter -- and found the golden arches. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) jumped about 4% on Thursday while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8%, marking one of the sharpest single-day gaps between the burger giant and the tech-heavy index this year.One strong session doesn't settle much on its own. McDonald's shares are still down about 8% in 2026 as of this writing, and they sit nearly 18% below their 52-week high. But the rotation raises a fair question: If nervous money is hunting for defensive dividend payers, does this one deserve the bid?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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