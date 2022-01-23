McDonald's Q4 Earnings Preview: Can It Fulfill Strong Customer Demand?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Global restaurant brand McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has been seeing a burst in customer traffic and ordering over the past year as the company continues to rebound from the big hit it took during the early stages of the pandemic in early 2020. That's a good thing. The company's challenge has been to manage this return of in-person dining and sustained ordering for delivery and drive-thru in what has effectively been a labor shortage.How McDonald's is doing managing this tailwind/headwind situation will again be on top of investors' and analysts' minds when the company reports fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 27. Let's take a closer look at this and other issues that might be part of that report on Thursday. Continue reading