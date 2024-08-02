|
02.08.2024 10:20:00
McDonald's Sees Some Consumer Push Back. Is It Time to Sell the Stock?
Share prices of McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) were climbing higher despite the company missing analyst estimates when it reported its second-quarter results earlier this week. Customers have begun to push back on higher prices, which led the company to extend its $5 Meal Deal Promotion.Let's look at the fast-food chain's most recent results, its long-term prospects, and why competitors generally fare worse when the company becomes more promotional.For Q2, McDonald's produced revenue of $6.5 billion, unchanged from a year ago. That fell short of the $6.6 billion analyst consensus. Same-store sales declined by 1%. That was below the 0.4% growth that analysts were expecting, and the first time the company had seen negative same-store sales since late 2020.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
