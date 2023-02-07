07.02.2023 11:05:00

McDonald's Stock Is Down 15% From Its High. Time to Buy?

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) stock beat the market in 2022 as the fast-food giant achieved solid sales and earnings growth. But shares are still trading about 15% below the highs set at the start of that year.Is that discount enough to make McDonald's an attractive investment, given that other restaurant chains have seen bigger discounts during the recent market downturn? Let's look at the stock's prospects in light of the company's just-released earnings update that features some positive comments about fiscal 2023.The chain's late-January update showed that investors were right to keep the stock's returns above those of the market in 2022. Comparable-store sales (comps) were up a blazing 12% in the fourth quarter, including a 10.3% increase in the core U.S. market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

