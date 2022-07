McDonald's Struggles With Franchisees Could Affect the Long-Term Health of the Brand

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has so far proven it's inflation-proof. According to Placer.ai data, traffic was up nearly 18% the first week of June, when gas prices surpassed $5, for instance.Additionally, restaurant analyst Peter Saleh from BTIG recently noted same-store sales improvement throughout the quarter despite a challenging consumer environment. He cites consumers' familiarity and trust with the brand as they manage inflationary pressures not seen in 40 years. But the global quick-service giant may have bigger issues lurking than a softening consumer. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading