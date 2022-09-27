McDonald's USA x Cactus Plant Flea Market

Limited-edition collab drops nationwide 10.3.22

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone remembers their first Happy Meal® as a kid... and the can't-sit-still feeling as you dug in to see what was inside. That little red box could turn a regular Tuesday into the best. day. ever. And now, we're reimagining that experience in a whole new way – this time, for adults.

Introducing: the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a first-of-its-kind collaboration made exclusively for McDonald's fans by one of the most important brands in culture. It all starts with the box, which has been totally redesigned in Cactus Plant Flea Market's signature style alongside McD's iconic Golden Arches. The box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald's App starting Oct. 3, while supplies last.

But it's what's inside that makes it worth the hype:

We're serving up some of our most popular menu items - choose between a Big Mac ® with 100% pure beef patties topped with our fan-favorite Big Mac sauce, or our perfectly crispy 10-piece Chicken McNuggets ® . And we're also throwing in World Famous Fries ® and a drink for the ultimate meal.

with 100% pure beef patties topped with our fan-favorite Big Mac sauce, or our perfectly crispy 10-piece Chicken McNuggets . And we're also throwing in World Famous Fries and a drink for the ultimate meal. What's a boxed meal at McDonald's without a surprise inside? Open it up to find one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box – Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation's love for our food and the brand."

A collab this epic deserves multiple merch releases to match.

Fans who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on the McDonald's App will automatically be entered for a chance to score exclusive merch for free every week*, including custom Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's items like t-shirts, a Grimace Chair and more.

Craving more? Merch will also be made available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. ET. The collection will only be available during a limited-time window, while supplies last.

The release features a variety of tees, hoodies, and special collectibles - which further explores the storytelling between the two brands, showcasing Cactus Plant Flea Market's uncanny ability to tap into deeply specific nostalgia.

Whether you're adding the Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's fits to your collection or simply in need of a bit of a throwback, this collaboration offers a moment for everyone.

*No purchase necessary. Enter w/o purchase via link in rules at www.mcdsartistresidency.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on 10/30/22. Limit 1 entry/day, must be opted into MyMcDonald's Rewards. Ends 10/30/22. 50 US/DC, 16+ only. See rules for prizes/odds/details.

