Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 23:56:00

McGrath RentCorp Announces Completion of $650 Million Financing

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the "Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced that it has completed a $650 million credit facility with a syndicate of banks. The five year facility matures on July 15, 2027 and replaces the Company’s existing $420 million line of credit. BofA Securities, Inc. served as Joint Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner. Bank of America, N.A. served as Administrative Agent. U.S. Bank National Association, MUFG Union Bank N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. served as Joint Lead Arrangers and Co-Syndication Agents.

The proceeds of the facility will be used for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. Additional information regarding the new credit facility is available in the Company’s current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 19, 2022.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trs-rentelco.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mc Grath Rent CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mc Grath Rent CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mc Grath Rent CorpShs 0,00 0,00% Mc Grath Rent CorpShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX verliert -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch leichter. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen