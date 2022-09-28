MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | General Meeting approves ordinary capital increase





Extraordinary General Meeting of MCH Group approves ordinary capital increase

Implementation of the capital increase with rights offering as planned





The Extraordinary General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd. today approved the proposed ordinary capital increase of a nominal amount of up to CHF 18,586,688 by issuing up to 18,586,688 new registered shares while granting the subscription rights of the shareholders. MCH Group Ltd. is launching its corresponding rights offering as of September 29, 2022, at an offer price per new registered share of CHF 4.75.

In total, 86.9 % of the registered voting rights was represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The proposal of the Board of Directors to the Extraordinary General Meeting was clearly approved with 91.5 % of the votes cast.

«With the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the necessary capital can be obtained to secure the growth of the company and the refinancing of the CHF 100 million bond due in May 2023,» says the Chairman of the Board of Directors Andrea Zappia. «This will benefit all our stakeholders - our customers and partners, our locations as well as our shareholders and employees.»

The subscription period will start on Thursday, 29 September 2022, and lasts until Monday, 10 October 2022, 12:00pm (noon) CEST. The subscription rights will be tradable on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the period from 29 September 2022 to 6 October 2022. The first trading day of the new registered shares is scheduled for 13 October 2022. The terms and conditions of the rights offering are governed by the prospectus dated 28 September 2022.

The prospectus will be published tomorrow, Thursday, September 29, 2022, and can be ordered from then free of charge from MCH Group Ltd. by e-mail at ir@mch-group.com (subject to certain restrictions imposed by local laws).









Contact:

MCH Group Ltd.

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Christian Jecker

+41 58 206 22 52

christian.jecker@mch-group.com







