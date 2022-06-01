MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | New CEO





MCH Group appoints new CEO

MCH Group Ltd., based in Basel/Switzerland, is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Group CEO.

As of July 1, 2022, Florian Faber, MBA, will be Group Chief Executive Officer. He will take over from Beat Zwahlen, who has been leading the Group through very difficult times in the last 18 months. Florian Faber is the Head of the Live Marketing Solutions (LMS) Division and has been with MCH Group since 2009. He is intimately familiar with the company, the industry, and the needs of customers and the market.

"We are very pleased to present an internal solution with Florian Faber, " says Chairman of the Board Andrea Zappia. "We had the opportunity to work with Florian in the past years, and we are confident he has everything to successfully lead the company into its next, important phase. The Board and the management have jointly developed an ambitious strategy to allow MCH to return to significant growth. We will work closely with Florian and the leadership team to deliver strong execution."

In January 2021, then CFO Beat Zwahlen was called upon to take over the CEO role from Bernd Stadlwieser on an ad interim basis until June 30, 2022. "Beat has judiciously led MCH Group through one of its most turbulent periods, setting the base for its future development, initiated the strategic and cultural transformation, put a robust succession plan in place, and prepared the necessary capital increase." says Andrea Zappia. "We thank Beat for his great commitment and loyalty to MCH Group."

Beat Zwahlen will be available to Florian Faber for the handover and in a general advisory capacity to the company until March 31, 2023.

"I'm pleased to leave MCH Group in the very capable hands of Florian Faber, who's been a strong candidate in our succession planning" says Beat Zwahlen. "The last eighteen months have been challenging, but also gratifying, and I'd like to thank all employees of MCH Group for their dedication, commitment, and strong support. Once the handover period is completed, I look forward to focusing on my board mandates and advising businesses in their transition management."

"I am very much looking forward to my new task and would like to thank the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me," says Florian Faber. "We see great challenges, but even greater potential for MCH Group, and I look forward to leading the company into the future together with our more than 700 employees. Our immediate focus is on the planned capital increase, our business performance, and driving our ongoing cultural transformation. And of course, we're working intensely on new exhibition formats."

Personal details

Florian Faber grew up in Düsseldorf and is a dual citizen of Germany and Switzerland. He studied Media Management at Mittweida University of Applied Sciences and started his professional career as a media designer. After holding positions in the automotive industry in the areas of Exhibitions & Events and Interactive Marketing, he joined MCH subsidiary Expomobilia as Business Development Manager in 2009. In 2015, he received an Executive MBA degree from the University of Zurich. Since January 2019, he has been CEO of the Live Marketing Solutions Division and a member of the Executive Board of MCH Group. In this role, he is responsible for the sustainable global growth of the division with its brands MCH Global, MC2 , and Expomobilia. Florian Faber is married and has two children. In his spare time, he likes cooking with his family, gardening, and skiing.









Media contact:

MCH Group Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Emanuel Kuhn

+41 58 206 22 43

emanuel.kuhn@mch-group.com

www.mch-group.com

