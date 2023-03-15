MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Personnel change in the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd.

Raphael Wyniger to join the Board of Directors of the MCH Group

The Executive Council of the Canton of Basel-Stadt has appointed Raphael Wyniger, an entrepreneur and hotelier from Basel, as a new member of the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. As Delegate of the Canton of Basel-Stadt, he will succeed Christoph Brutschin, who will be stepping down from the Board of Directors with effect from the General Meeting of 04 May 2023.

Raphael Wyniger has an extensive know-how from the hospitality and event industry. With his knowledge and experience, will be able to make an outstanding contribution to the development of the MCH Group and Basel as an exhibition venue.

Christoph Brutschin has been a member of the Board of Directors as Delegate of the Canton of Basel-Stadt since 2009, with numerous additional functions: He was Vice-Chairman from 2016 to 2021, and he has been a member of the Audit Committee (AC) since 2009 and of the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee (GNCC) since 2020 (since 2021 Chairman).

The Canton of Basel-Stadt has the right to appoint two members of the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. Dr. Dagmar Kamber Borens, member of the Board of Directors as delegate of the Canton of Basel-Stadt since 2019, will continue to exercise this mandate.

