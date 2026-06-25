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25.06.2026 13:30:03

MCH Group and Jupiter Festival Miami Enter Into Strategic Partnership

MCH Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance
MCH Group and Jupiter Festival Miami Enter Into Strategic Partnership

25.06.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Media release

Basel, 25 June 2026

MCH Group is partnering with Jupiter Festival Miami to create a new global platform for the media, entertainment and sports industries – a meeting point where these sectors converge and set the tone for the future.

Jupiter Festival Miami is a globally oriented gathering for senior leaders from the media, entertainment and sports sectors. In this strategic partnership, MCH Group will bring its expertise in building international event platforms and its global network to support Jupiter Festival in establishing itself as the central meeting point of the global media, content and entertainment industry. As part of the partnership, MCH Group has acquired a 20% equity stake in Jupiter Festival Miami, with the potential for further engagement going forward.

Premiering October 6-9, 2026 in Miami, Florida, Jupiter Festival Miami will bring together high-calibre insights, curated networking and immersive experiences to drive tangible business outcomes. Andrea Zappia, Group CEO a.i., MCH Group: “Jupiter Festival is an ideal opportunity for us to contribute our expertise in building international platforms – in an ecosystem that is undergoing profound transformation and needs a global gathering point.”

“Building a platform of this ambition requires partners who have done it before at the highest level,” says William Mellis, CEO and co-founder of Jupiter Festival. “MCH Group has created and scaled some of the most important cultural and commercial platforms in the world. Their belief in Jupiter Festival is a powerful validation of our vision to create the global meeting place for content — where the industry comes together to do business and shape what’s next. Together, we are building something the media, entertainment and sports industries have never had before.”

For further information about Jupiter Festival Miami, please visit  www.jupiter-miami.com.

About MCH Group
MCH Group, headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), is a globally active experience marketing company with a comprehensive network of services for global clients. Its core business includes unique community platforms such as the Art Basel shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris, Miami Beach and Qatar, as well as major national exhibitions such as Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division, with the brands MCH Global, MC2, and expomobilia, offers individual experience marketing solutions from strategy to creation and implementation. MCH Group also operates the Basel Exhibition and Congress Center and Messe Zu¨rich. The company employs over 800 people, around half of them in Switzerland and the USA.

Media Contact 
MCH Group AG 
Head of Group Media and Public Affairs
Lucia Uebersax | +41 58 206 22 43 | lucia.uebersax@mch-group.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MCH Group AG
Messeplatz 10
4058 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 200 20 20
E-mail: info@mch-group.com
Internet: https://www.mch-group.com
ISIN: CH0039542854
Valor: 3954285
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2353108

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353108  25.06.2026 CET/CEST

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