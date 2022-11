MCI Capital Commences Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 1.53 Mln Of Atento Shares At $5.00/shr In Cash

(RTTNews) - Atento S.A. (ATTO) confirmed that on November 18, 2022, MCI Capital LC commenced a tender offer to purchase up to 1.53 million of the company's ordinary shares at a price of $5.00 per share in cash.

ATTO closed Monday regular trading at $7.00 up $1.32 or 23.24%.

The company said that it is evaluating the Tender Offer and determining whether it will recommend that stockholders accept or reject the Tender Offer, or whether it expresses no opinion and remains neutral toward the Tender Offer.

The company will notify stockholders of the Board's formal recommendation on or before December 5, 2022.

The company's stockholders are advised to take no action at this time pending the review of the Tender Offer by the Board.