McKay Brothers offers ultra low latency private bandwidth between Illinois and Asia

GENEVA and TOKYO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers International (MBI), world-wide leader in lowest latency wireless telecommunications services, and all-fiber and hybrid networks, offers financial markets participants telecom and financial market data between Aurora, Illinois and major exchanges in Asia. Wherever possible, the company leverages its wireless expertise in combination with fiber for ultra-low latency circuits. McKay end points in Asia include major trading centers in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai.

Tad Beckelman, McKay's Director of Asia: "McKay launched its first network in Asia in 2016, and we have consistently broadened our reach as client demand has grown. All clients can purchase McKay's low latency services between the US and Asia – as well as between markets in Asia – on a level playing field basis."

McKay has consistently expanded the global reach of its low latency services. The company's first hybrid wireless/fiber network in Asia – between Tokyo and Singapore - opened in 2016. Since then, McKay has added endpoints in Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

About McKay Brothers International SA

McKay Brothers International SA, with its affiliates, is the leading provider of microwave-based connectivity and market data services for firms trading global financial markets. The group operates wireless and hybrid wired/wireless networks in Asia, Europe, and North America, and distributes select market data sourced from major exchange groups around the world. McKay services in Asia are offered via its Josada Telecommunications subsidiary.

