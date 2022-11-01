01.11.2022 21:28:55

McKesson Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $926 million, or $6.42 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $874 million or $6.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $70.16 billion from $66.58 billion last year.

McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $926 Mln. vs. $267 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.42 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.07 -Revenue (Q2): $70.16 Bln vs. $66.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.45 to $24.95

