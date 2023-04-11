|
11.04.2023 16:15:00
McKesson Stock: Bear vs. Bull
McKesson (NYSE: MCK) isn't an obvious pick for most investors. It doesn't seem to grow very fast, and there aren't any clear catalysts for it to do so in the future. Still, investors like Warren Buffett probably aren't wrong about the stock's merits.Let's see one argument in favor of the bears, and one from the bulls about why the stock is worthwhile so that you can judge for yourself if it might be a smart buy for your portfolio. The bear thesis against buying McKesson stock isn't a unified narrative about why the company is going to fail, but rather that there is a collection of issues that make the stock less desirable to buy than others. Continue reading
